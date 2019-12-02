Wife of dead man makes shocking claims

Chennai: Mystery surrounds the death of an employee of a sea food company who died under suspicious circumstances at Adyar on Saturday night.

According to police, Senthil Kumar (38) worked for a sea food export company located at First Canal Cross Road in Adyar.

A resident of Palavakkam, he had worked for the company for 10 years. Last Thursday, an Income-Tax (I-T) raid took place at his firm.

After work that day, he went to his father-in-law’s house in Vadapalani. The next morning, he was asked to come to work and help with the records and finances since I-T officials had seized many documents. It is said Senthil stayed in office over night working on it and continued work on Saturday. The same night, his family had received a call saying he had passed away.

His family was informed that he was found unconscious in office and rushed to a private hospital nearby and later shifted to Royapettah Government Hospital.

His family members allegedly refused to receive his body citing foul play in his death.

Senthil’s wife Chithra told the police that he was facing pressure at work. She claimed that he had called her on Saturday morning saying he was cheated and was under severe pressure at work. He asked her to take of their child.

Police said that during the I-T raids they had found a hard disk which had 150 inappropriate videos of women staff in the company. Senthil’s family has filed a complaint with Adyar Police.