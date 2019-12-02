Xiaomi India announces ‘Black Friday Sale’

Xiaomi recently announced its annual “Black Friday Sale” across Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Amazon and all offline partner outlets. According to a press release, the annual Black Friday Sale event brings in a series of new, additional offers for customers across India with sale happening till today.

In 2018, Xiaomi sold over six lakh units of Redmi Note 6 Pro in a single-day Black Friday sale. The release added, Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 now feature new colour variants in Electric Blue and Cosmic Purple respectively. The new Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition will be available for Rs 34,999 starting from today at Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home.