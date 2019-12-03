Action time for Andrea

Chennai: Andrea is all set to play a full-fledged action role in a movie titled Ka, shot entirely in forests. Bankrolled by John Max and Jonas under the banner of Shalom studios, Andrea dons the role of a Wildlife photographer whose job is to capture the lifestyle and characteristics of the intense beasts of the jungle.

Written and directed by Nanjil, the movie has camera by Arivazhagan and the music is composed by Amresh. Says Nanjil, “Munnar’s dense forests were the location of ‘Ka’ at first, Nanjil mentioned, where profound shooting was held at night time. Then, unexpectedly an elephant had visited the set, and the forest guard who had accompanied the crew had chased it away. Nanjil mentioned that such risks were taken to complete the shooting of most of the sequences.”