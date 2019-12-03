Anikha part of Jaya bio-pic

The teaser of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s web series ‘Queen’ is based on the life of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was recently released. Ramya Krishnan will be seen portraying the role of Jayalalithaa.

Sources that Anikha Surendran will be seen playing the childhood version of Jayalalithaa. The teaser too begins with Jayalalithaa as a school girl, receiving applause from her classmates. What’s more interesting that model-turned-actress Anjana Jayakumar, who was last seen in Dhuruvangal 16, will play the 18-year-old verion of the late Chief Minister.

A source in the know of things says, “Prasath Murugesan of Kidaari fame has helmed the part showing Jayalalithaa’s childhood, and Gautham Menon directed her adult life.” The trailer will be released on December 5.