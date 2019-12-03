Salem Highway: Supreme Court pulls up Centre

Chennai: The Supreme Court today pulled up the Centre for not submitting additional documents related to the Chennai-Salem expressway.

The case has been adjourned to 5 December during which the Centre has been asked to submit the required documents.

The project Implementation Unit of the National Highways Authority of India filed a plea in the Supreme Court challening the Madras High Court order that cancelled the land acquisition announcement for the controversial eight-lane expressway between Chennai and Salem at a cost of about Rs 10,000 crore.