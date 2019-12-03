Tamilnadu govt appoints T S Anbu as Inspector General Idol Wing

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Government today appointed Inspector General of Police, Administration, T S Anbu as Inspector General of Police, Idol Wing CID, Chennai.

According to an official press release from State Principal Secretary S K Prabakar, the transfer and posting comes into immediate effect.

The Madras High Court in 2018 appointed retired IGP Pon Manicavel as special officer of Idol Wing CID and gave one-year extension.

The State government a couple of days ago ordered Pon Manickavel to hand over all details of cases to Additional Director General of Police Abhay Kumar Singh, as his tenure ends 30 November. Following which, the State government today appointed Anbu as IG, Idol Wing CID.