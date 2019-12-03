TN wall collapse: Owner of house arrested

Coimbatore: The owner of the house the compound wall of which collapsed following heavy rains killing 17 people near here was arrested today on charges of causing death by negligence, police said.

Sivasubramanian, a textile showroom owner, was arrested a day after a portion of the damp 15-foot high compound wall came crashing down on adjoining tiled roof houses in Nadur village, over 50 kms from here, burying alive the 17 people, including ten women and two children.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 304 A (causing death by negligence) had been registered against him after the tragedy and he was arrested in Mettupalayam, about 45 km from here, where he runs the showroom, police said.