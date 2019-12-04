Bharti AXA bags awards

Chennai: Bharti AXA Life Insurance was recently conferred with the “Companies with Great Managers Award” for demonstrating and fostering managerial excellence in the company. The recognition was bestowed upon Bharti AXA Life Insurance at the fourth edition of the Great Manager Awards 2019, a People Business initiative which identifies, recognizes and rewards organisations with great managers.

According to a press release, the company has secured a place in the list of top 20 companies with great managers for promoting managerial brilliance in the business of people and change management. Bharti AXA Life Insurance also bagged two awards in ‘Hunt for Great Managers’ category for individual managerial distinction.

Commenting on the achievement and recognition, head – human resources, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, Jaishankar Balan said, “This is a moment of great pride for the company and testimony of our efforts and outcomes in building managerial capability, which helps achieve organizational goals. We are also delighted about the individual awards received by two of our leaders for their excellence in developing successful teams and setting high standards of performance.”