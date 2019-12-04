BMW India introduces ‘BMW Smart Repairs’ service

Chennai: BMW India recently announced the introduction of “BMW Smart Repairs” throughout its service network in the country. According to a press release, the BMW repair service ensures faster repairs and reduction in cost for small and medium size repairs. Latest technology and tools are used to carry out targeted repairs without having to replace bigger parts, the release noted.

BMW Smart Repair includes body and paint related jobs including plastic parts, dents, spot paint job, headlight, alloy wheel and leather works. The press release added, that repairs are performed with precision as per BMW’s standard guidelines by highly trained BMW service technicians, using only genuine BMW tools and equipment.

President and chief executive officer, BMW Group India, Rudratej Singh said, “At BMW, we always look for smart solutions to delight our customers by providing first-class service and an uncompromising driving experience at all times. BMW Smart Repair follows a technology driven, targeted approach to ensure quality.”