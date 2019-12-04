DMK seeks stay on local body polls

Chennai: The main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) today filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking its direction to stay the Tamilnadu local body elections notification.

Stating that civic polls should be conducted only after delimitation process is completed, the DMK sought a stay on the notification.

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Thursday a fresh plea of the DMK seeking a direction to the Election Commission to complete formalities such as delimitation of constituencies and reservation aspects before going ahead with the panchayat and local body election in Tamilnadu.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde took note of the submissions of senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the DMK, that the plea needed to be heard urgently as the poll panel announced on Monday morning that elections to rural local bodies in Tamilnadu will be held in two phases, on 27 and 30 December.

Filing of nominations for the elections would commence on 6 December, the senior lawyer said, adding that the poll process has been set in motion ”without concluding the legal formalities” with regard to delimitation exercise and reservation aspects in the upcoming elections.

”List it for hearing on Thursday,” said the bench, which also comprised Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant.