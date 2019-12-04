Man with gun enters bank, attacks manager in Coimbatore

Chennai: In a bizarre incident, an armed man was arrested by Coimbatore city police this morning after he threatened the chief manager of Canara Bank at gun point after his loan requisition was rejected multiple times.

According to sources, the incident took place at the bank’s branch office at Sungam, Coimbatore. Vetrivelan, the armed man, had allegedly given Rs 3 lakh to a middleman identified as Gunalan who promised him a bank loan of Rs 1 crore.

Vetrivelan was allegedly in desperate need of money. This morning, both Gunalan and Vetrivelan arrived at the bank to meet the chief manager Chandrasekar asking for the loan again.

While Gunalan was inside the cabin talking to Chandrasekar, Vetrivelan barged in with a gun and began attacking the duo.

While he tried to attack Gunalan, Chandrasekar tried to stop him and was severely injured. Vetrivalan was also possessing a knife.

The bank employees had a hard time seizing the weapons from him as he continued assaulting them.

Subsequently, Vetrivelan was overpowered by the staff and handed over to the police. An air gun, knife and pellets were seized from him. Police said the entire incident was captured on the bank’s CCTV facility.

Based on Chandrasekar’s complaint at Race Course police station, Vetrivelan was arrested under three sections including attempt to murder.