Nithyananda buys island near Ecuador

Chennai: Self-styled godman Nithyananda has reportedly founded a new nation and named it ”Kailaasa”. And it has its own ”passport”. Nithyananda has also launched a website of the new nation, describing it as the greatest Hindu nation on earth.

Far away in Ecudaor

According to reports, Nithyananda has bought an island in Ecuador in central Latin America and has started calling it an independent, new nation.

The website claims that Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries. The country has its own passport and Nithyananda has already released a sample of it online.

What are his plans?

According to the website, the new nation also offers a temple-based ecosystem, science behind the third eye, yoga, meditation, and gurukul education system. Not only that, it also offers universal free healthcare, free education, free food and a temple-based lifestyle for all.

Nithyananda is now inviting people to become citizens of his nation and is also seeking donation to run it.

Who is Nithi?

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamilnadu. He rose to prominence after founding an ashram near Bengaluru in early 2000s.

He was arrested and charge-sheeted in a separate case of rape. After a sex scandal and alleged abuse of girls at his ashram near Ahmedabad became public last month, the Gujarat Police informed court that Nithyananda is no longer in India.

According to many of his former devotees, Nithyananda’s ashram was known for all kinds of illegal and immoral activities. There are several question marks over how he managed to flee the country without a passport.