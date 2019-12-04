Rajini will start his party next year: Tamilaruvi Manian

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth will float his own party next year, said Gandhi Makkal Iyyakkam president Tamilaruvi Manian.

Addressing mediapersons after meeting the actor at his house in Chennai today, Tamilaruvi Manian , said, ”Rajini will announce his party only next year after thoroughly analysing various issues. He knows when to start”.

Asked about his meeting with Rajiniknath , he said, ”We discussed politics for just five minutes. We spoke about family matters, He enquired about my wife, who underwent a surgery recently.”

On local body polls, Tamilaruvi Manian, said, ”I doubt whether it would be held. DMK has knocked the doors of Supreme Court against conducting the polls. New districts have been created and delimitation works are still on. A case has been filed by Tamilarasan seeking reservation for deputy Mayor and vice president posts. Amidst such a scenario, I doubt whether the local body polls would be held”.