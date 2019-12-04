Renewables & green energy, source of future power: IGCAR chief

Chennai: Fusion, based on plasma, as and when tapped, will be the source of energy for world, beyond the days of coal and oil, said Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam Director A K Bhaduri.

Inaugurating four-day 34th national symposium on Plasma Science and Technology at VIT Chennai here Tuesday, he said, emissions have to be controlled, be it Carbon Dioxide (CO2), Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) and Sulphur Oxides (SOx).

He said it will be renewables and green energy which will be the source of power for civilisation to exist.

One day ultimately, coal will go off from the scenario, but till 2050, 60 per cent of Indian energy will come from coal, due to India’s natural resources and constraints and also at the same time, the Government of India has given its commitment to Kyoto Protocol and Paris Accord to cut back emissions, he said.

The IGCAR Director also appealed to young people to look at teaching and research as career options as teaching and taking up research simultaneously was very lucrative.

”Without doing research in advanced technologies, there is no way forward in the things that we have been working on,” he said.

Bhaduri also released a souvenir on the occasion. VIT vice-pesident Sekar Viswanathan, vice-chancellor Anand A Samuel, pro vice-chancellor V S Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd managing director A Dinakar, Plasma Science Society of India secretary Paritosh Chaudhuri, School of Advanced Sciences dean Indra Raja Singh and convenor of the event N Manikandan participated.