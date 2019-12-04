State Ministers take part in textile fair

Erode: “Tamilnadu is emerging as a leading state in the country in attracting industrial investment, thanks to the government’s long term vision, and industry-friendly policies. It is able to ensure availability of land, uninterrupted and quality power supply, skilled manpower for the industry,” said Minister for School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Government of Tamilnadu, KA Sengottaiyan. “The textile industry should make use of these advantages. It should commit to protecting the environment for sustainable development by setting up effluent treatment plants.”

He was providing the keynote address at the Valedictory Session of Weaves 2019, a textile fair, organized by Erode Textile Mall (Pvt) Ltd (Texvalley) in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry. According to a press release, the four-day exhibition cum conference attracted the participation of 250+ exhibitors and 5,500 visitors from across the country. Weaves 2019 had generated business worth of about Rs 900 crores, the release noted.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, Government of Tamilnadu P Thangamani, in his address during the event said that Tamilnadu is the largest producer of textile products. Minister for Environment and Pollution Control, Government of Tamilnadu KC Karuppannan, in his address, announced that the government is planning to set up seven common effluent treatment plants worth Rs 1,000 crore in Erode and neighbouring districts.

The event also saw the participation of IAS Principal Secretary to Government Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Kumar Jayant, Chairman – CII Tamilnadu State Council and group president – finance and investment strategy, TAFE Ltd S Chandramohan, president Tirupur exporters association Raja Shanmugam, past chairman CII Erode zone and vice-chairman Erode Textile Mall (Pvt) Ltd (Texvalley) C Devarajan, managing director Erode Textile Mall (Pvt) Ltd (Texvalley) P Rajasekar and chairman, Erode Textile Mall (Pvt) Ltd (Texvalley) P Periyasamy, executive director Erode Textile Mall (Pvt) Ltd (Texvalley) DP Kumar.