Supreme Court grants bail to Chidambaram

New Delhi: The Supreme Court granted bail to Congress leader P Chidambaram today in the INX Media money-laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

The top court said Chidambaram would not leave the country without prior permission of the court and neither try to influence the witnesses nor tamper with evidence.

The apex court set aside the Delhi High Court’s 15 November verdict denying bail to the former Union Finance Minister, who has been in custody for 105 days since 21 August when he was arrested by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, granted the relief to the 74-year-old Congress leader on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties of the like amount.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, restrained Chidambaram from giving any press interview or making any statements with regard to the case.

The ED had arrested Chidambaram on 16 October in the money-laundering case. The top court had on 22 October granted bail to him in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

Congress welcomes Supreme Court decision

The Congress today welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to senior party leader P Chidambaram in the INX-Media money laundering case, saying truth finally prevails.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, however, said “justice delayed is justice denied”, adding, “this should have been granted much earlier”.