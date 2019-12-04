Varalaxmi turns cop in ‘Danny’

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays a meaty role in Danny. A look of her from the movie was launched by two-time National Award Winner and producer G Dhananjayan. Produced by PG Mediaworks, the film is being directed by debutant LC Santhanamoorthy. The films music will be composed by Santhosh Dayanidhi while Anandkumar and SN

Fazil will be in charge of camera and editing departments respectively. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was last seen on screen in her Telugu debut Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL which featured Sundeep Kishan and Hansika Motwani in the lead roles. Post which she has a number of biggies lined up in her kitty.

She is currently engaged in the shooting of her next Telugu film, Krack which features Tollywood star Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead. Based on real incidents, the film had kicked off its shoot a few weeks ago.