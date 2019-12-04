Winners of state carrom tourney felicitated

Chennai: Namakkal District Carrom Association recently hosted the 61st Tamilnadu State Junior and Youth Carrom Championship at JKK Nattraja College, Kumarapalayam Namakkal.

According to a release, a total of 460 players, both boys and girls participated in the tournament from 23 districts in two age-group categories, Junior Under-18 and Youth Under-21.

G Mukesh from Madurai won the Under-18 category by defeating Mithun from Chennai while K Venkatesh from Chennai clinched the Youth title by defeating Sriram from Chennai.

Dharshini and Abinaya both from Madurai won the junior and youth titles in the girls category respectively.

Results:

Junior Under-18 Boys

G Mukesh, Madurai bt Mithun, Chennai 16-18; 16-3; 19-6

Junior Under-18 Girls

Abinaya, Madurai beat Roshini Shree, Madurai 18-9; 8-11; 21-0

Youth Under 21(Boys)

K Venkatesh, Chennai bt Sriram, Chennai 20-12;18-14

Youth Under-21 Girls

Dharshini, Madurai bt Dharani, Madurai 21-4; 14-15; 19-1