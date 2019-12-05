Plan your snack to stay healthy

Ryan Fernando, nutrition consultant of Modern Breads advises on how to exploit the goodness of grains and seeds for breakfast.

He says,”When you’re rushing out in the morning ready for a busy and packed day, how do you fulfil all your nutritious needs with breakfast without compromising on your precious time? You include whole seeds and grains, rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals, protein and antioxidants in your diet. Along with fitness it also helps lower risk of heart disease and diabetes and maintain healthy weight. While one might not be able to consume each variety every single day, there is also the challenge of finding all the grains easily in the market.For the millennials of today, easy and healthy snacking is the preferred eating habit.”