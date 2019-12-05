Platinum Days of Love presents ‘Greater Together’

Platinum Days of Love, PGI India’s flagship programme has launched its latest collection of Platinum Love Bands called ‘Greater Together’. The new season’s collection embodies the #GreaterTogether concept in three themes namely ‘So different and so in love’,’Twin souls in love’, and ‘The circle of love’.

Modern finishes with matched textures in ‘Twin souls in love’ signify how the couple mirrors each other. Circular line designs in ‘The circle of love’ envelop and entwine each other indefinitely in each piece, while paneled motifs and entwined contours represent the grounding force that empowers the couples to be ‘Greater Together’.