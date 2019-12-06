DMK calls for district heads meet

Chennai: DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan today announced that the district secretaries meeting of the party will be held 8 December at 5 pm.

In a release, he said that local body elections will be discussed during the meeting which will be headed by the party’s president M K Stalin. He asked all the district secretaries, MLAs and MPs to participate in it without fail.

The Supreme Court today decided to put on hold the elections for the local bodies in nine new districts, carved out of four existing ones, in Tamilnadu for complying with legal formalities such as delimitation and reservation in four months.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde considered the suggestion put forward by the Tamilnadu government that it was willing to put on hold the local body polls in the nine districts for complying with legal formalities such as a fresh delimitation exercise and for deciding the issue of reservation for women and SC/ST candidates.

The bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said, ”There shall be no legal impediment in holding the elections in the rest nine districts of Tamilnadu.”

It directed the Tamilnadu State Election Commission to conduct the delimitation exercise and other formalities afresh and conclude them in four months.