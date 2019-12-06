Ford all set for sales campaign

Ford announced mega sales campaign ‘Midnight Surprise’. According to a press release, the campaign aims to enhance customer convenience with dealerships operational until midnight from 6 to 8 December.

Customers booking Ford cars during the three-day campaign to get assured gifts worth Rs 5 crore ranging from home appliances, music system, gold coin to a holiday voucher, the release added.

All customers booking a Ford car during the three-day campaign period will get a gift voucher, entitling them for assured gifts on delivery of their cars within this month. The gifts on bookings made during

“Midnight Surprise” include premium home appliances, music system, gold coin to international or domestic holiday vouchers, the release added. “With the unique Midnight Surprise, we are not just looking to enhance convenience, but also double up the joy of owning a Ford with assured gifts and surprising offers,” said executive director – marketing, sales and service at Ford India, Vinay Raina.