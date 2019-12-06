History is better seen than heard, says Panipat: The Great Betrayal producer Rohit Shelatka. India is a land of rich historical values, with a legacy that dates back to the beginning of human civilization. There are a number of stories just waiting to be told. The tales of spirit and bravery are synonymous with Maratha warriors of old, and Indian period movies have barely showcased the same to the audience to create awareness. In the recent past, period dramas have gained massive popularity as the audience has evolved, and has realised their importance in knowing more about the history of their ancestors.

Producer and CEO of Vision World Films Rohit Shelatkar believes that history is better seen than heard, and is setting out with acclaimed director Ashutosh Gowarikar to present this story from his community. The epic tale of fearless Maratha warriors comes to life in Panipat: The Great Betrayal. The movie’s star cast includes industry veterans like Zeenat Aman, Sanjay Dutt, Padmini Kolhapure along with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.