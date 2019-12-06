Hyderabad Vet Rape Case: 4 accused killed in encounter

Hyderabad: The four accused arrested in connection with the rape-and-murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian near here last month were killed in an alleged encounter with the police Friday morning, police said.

“The four accused were killed in an encounter with the police,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said. The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

They were in remanded to 7 days’ judicial custody. They were taken to the crime scene Friday morning by the police as part of the investigation, a source said. “They fired upon the police team and we retaliated in self-defence. Two of our men are also injured in the incident,” the source told PTI. The gang rape-and-murder triggered a nation-wide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to the perpetrators. The state government has ordered setting up of a fast track court to expedite the trial.