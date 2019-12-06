Palaniswami, Stalin react on local body polls

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said the State Election Commission will conduct the local body polls based on the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Speaking to mediapersons at Salem, he said, ”AIADMK will hold meeting with its alliance parties today.”

DMK president M K Stalin said that he welcomes the verdict as it upholds democracy. ”We did not approach the Court to stop the election, but to streamline it,” he said.

New dates to be announced soon

State Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy said that the already announced dates for civic polls will be changed and new dates will be announced soon.

He further said that the dates for nomination will be decided after going through the Supreme Court’s verdict.