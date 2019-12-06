Priyamani to play Sasikala?

Chennai: After a brief hiatus post her marriage to a Dubai based businessman, the National Award winning actress Priyamani surprised the audience by making a comeback with the popular web series, The Family Man. The Paruthiveeran girl has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the biopic of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Thalaivi.

Sources say that she will be reprising the role of Sasikala, who spent major part of her life with the late Chief Minister.

“Director Vijay approached many top actors in Tamil industry to play the role of Sasikala. However, many turned down the offer considering the controversies that the political personality had been involved in. But Priyamani felt that it would be challenge of sorts to play her on screen and gave bulk dates.”

The source adds, “Priyamani will be sharing screen space with Kangana Ranaut throughout the second half of the film.”