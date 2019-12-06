Puma collaborates with Rubik’s Cube

PUMA x RUBIK’S Brand Ltd have joined together to create a collection inspired by the iconic Rubik’s Cube, a toy that has challenged millions and kept minds active for over 40 years. The game, invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Erno Rubik, has become one of the best-selling toys of all time.

The PUMA x RUBIK’S collection blends the 3D puzzle’s playfulness and Puma’s expertise in fashion design, which is always grounded in sports. Unlike the Rubik’s Cube, there is no single correct solution to the outfit. PUMA x RUBIK’S collection consists of sneakers and apparel for children as well as adults and will be available on Puma.com, Puma stores and selected retailers.