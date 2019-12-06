Regina opposite Arun Vijay

Chennai: After Kuttram 23, actor Arun Vijay and filmmaker Arivazhagan are coming together again. Regina Cassandra has been roped in as heroine. Touted to be a spy thriller, the film will be shot in several locations including Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

The film is expected to go on floors soon and the pre-production work is currently underway. The yet-to-be-titled film has cinematography by Rajasekar, who has previously worked in Arya 2 and Orange, and music by Sam CS. It is planned as a summer release, next year. The movie will be bankrolled by All-In-All Pictures’ Vijaya Raghavendra.