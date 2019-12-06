Veera Anjaneyar Temple at Guindy is a thirukalyana prarthanai sthalam

Chennai: Arulmigu Veera Anjaneya Temple, located near Mankulam bus stop, Guindy is a very old temple that has been in existence for nearly six centuries. The temple is a prarthanai sthala especially for childbirth and for those whose marriage is getting delayed.

Situated off MKN Road, Guindy, upon entering the temple, in the main sanctum, Lord Veera Anjaneyar is present, facing west. By showing Abhaya Hastha on the right hand and holding a flower bunch on the left hand, the idol is facing the devotees while the legs point towards the southern direction.

Explaining more about the idol, Ravi Bhattar, the temple priest says, “The idol is sculpted in such a way that it shows us that the deity is on its way to Lanka. This can be proven as the leg points the southern direction. The idol also has a sword on the midriff and a bell at the end of the tail.”

Inside the sanctum processional deities of Andal and Azhagiya Manavala Perumal and Ramanujar are also placed.

On the right side of the temple, there is a sanctum for Chakkarathazhvar facing east and behind is the idol of Lord Narasimha. Adjacent to it is a separate sanctum for Lord Venugopalaswamy. Behind the sanctum, idols of Rahu and Kedhu are placed. Neem and Peepal trees can also be seen.

“This temple is nearly 600 years old and is said to have been built by a ruler from Mysore named Vyasarayar. It is said that there used to be a big pond in the locality named Mankulam and devotees would come to the temple only after taking bath in the pond many years ago. The temple is currently managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment and as far as we know two kumbhabhishekams were performed in the temple during 1993 and 2007 respectively,” says the priest.

The temple is a prarthanai sthalam for marriage, childbirth and devotees also worship the deity to seek solutions for family issues. Says the priest, “Devotees follow three main rituals in the temple in order to seek solutions for their problems. Every Thursday, devotees whose marriage is getting delayed will go around the temple nine times and this will be followed for nine weeks continuously. At the end of the nine weeks, they worship the deity by offering vada maalai and soon after that they say that their prayers have been answered. Similarly for childbirth, devotees worship Lord Krishna and every Wednesday they have to go around the temple 28 times for 18 weeks continuously. Once they complete this ritual, abhishekam will be performed to the deity and most of them say positive things after that.”

“Also during new moon day, to solve family problems, court issues and divorce problems, devotees can buy a coconut and two lemons and after performing an archanai to Anjaneyar, they can come around the temple 48 times. They will then be given the coconut which will be unbroken and they must keep it at their home for 29 days. Until the problem gets solved, they can continue the same ritual every new moon day,” adds the priest.

Speaking about other special poojas performed in the temple, he says, “Hanumath Jayanthi will be 25 December this year and on that day, at 6 am, the deity will be decorated with butter and in the evening the deity will be adorned with vada maalai and at 6 pm the deity will be taken on a procession. Since Solar Eclipse will be there on the next day, the temple will be open only by 4.30 pm on 26 December and special thirumanjanam will take place to the deity from 5 pm.”

“Also every Ramanavami, senthura kappu will be done to the deity. In the month of Margazhi Thirukkalyana Uthsavam takes place. On Krishna Jayanthi, special thirumanjanam will take place for Lord Krishna and in the month of Purattasi, Anjaneyar idol will be decorated with beetle garland on the first week and with flowers, vegetables, fruits and pearls in the following weeks,” adds the priest.

The temple is open everyday from 7 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm. On Saturdays, the temple will be open from 7 am to noon and 5 pm to 8 pm.