Vetri Maaran to direct Suriya?

National Award winning filmmaker Vetri Maaran is bubbling with joy thanks to his recent hit Asuran. Starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead, Asuran was based on the novel Vekkai by Poomani and was produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Next the director is planning to direct a movie with comedian Soori in lead role and produced by Elred Kumar and also is in talks to direct a movie starring Suriya and this movie might be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu again. Now Vetri Maaran has announced that he will be presenting Baaram, the national award winning film this year in the best Tamil film category. This movie is directed by Priya Krishnaswamy and is based on the practice of Thalaikoothal.