Virtusa Corporation forays into augmented reality

Virtusa Corporation recently announced its new capabilities including augmented reality (AR) based test and diagnostic capabilities to improve the efficiency of field force workers and help them improve customer service while reducing average handling time. Virtusa’s smart field force management platform addresses these issues by helping technicians quickly locate problems with minimal training.

Using AI, the platform provides guided resolution paths for frequently encountered issues. The application is able to automatically co-relate and initiate diagnostic tests based on the type of issues reported. Using machine learning, the system is being trained to recognize 20,000 different devices, said a press release.

“Customers today have a wide range of options for how to consume products and services from CSPs,” said EVP, technology, media, and telecommunications, Virtusa, Frank Palermo. “Additionally, innovations around 5G will bring both immense opportunity and challenge. The Smart Field Force Management Platform will help improve customer service and reduce costs, enabling CSPs to better compete in this increasingly crowded market.”