Arya to play baddie in Vishal’s next

Chennai: Arya is all set to play baddie in a movie starring Vishal in the lead role. Arya essays the main antagonist in a movie to be directed by Anand Shankar of Iru Mugan and Nota fame. Arya had earlier agreed to do a role with grey shades in Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai, but backed out for reasons best known to him.

Says Arya, “Vishal asked me to be part of his film. How could I say no to my close buddy who would not think of anything other than the best to offer to me?” he said. Both have appeared together in the critically acclaimed film Avan Ivan directed by Bala.