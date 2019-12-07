Celebs wish as News Today turns 38

News Today, your favourite newspaper, and Chennai’s Number one English evening, enters 38 years. It has been a momentous occasion for us for many reasons. From industrialists to film personalities to social activists , every one has been unbelievably kind and helpful to us. Here we present the kind words of appreciation pouring from you.

Producer AVM Saravanan

News Today, founded by illustrious TRR, has grown leaps and bounds to emerge a name to reckon with today. Its unbiased coverage and bold articles en-lighten people. I wish News Today led by T R Jawahar continue its commitment to the society in the best possible manner in the coming day. Jawahar is known is known for his hardwork and intellect. Wish him all glory.

Chairman, VGP Groupof Companies, V G Santhosam

News Today contains the day to day affairs covering various topics including spiritual, political, social activities and sports. I Hope that editor T R Jawahar follows the path laid by his father and noted journalist T R Ramaswami. I pray to god that News Today scales many more heights.

Exnora International founder M B Nirmal

I have been reading News Today ever since its inception. The evening is a very standardised one providing news that covers varied subjects. Kudos to the editorial team for providing fair reports reachable to people from all walks of life. My special wishes to the editor T R Jawahar for the wonderful job done all these years and I am eager to look for the golden jubilee celebrations of News Today.

Social activist V Santhanam

News Today is the best English evening daily in Chennai. It is immensely reliable, and the quality is really high. It is not an easy task to run a media house for 37 years. NT is very useful for the public. It helps us stay updated with the latest news. On the 37th anniversary of News Today, I wish them a grand success.

Actor Shaam

I love News Today for its catchy and colourful presentation. Since my 12B days, I have been reading the journal. I have grown along with the newspaper. I wish them all success.

Actor Prasanna

At 38, News Today is just as young as me – stylish, sensible, sensational and superb- covering politics to entertainment to whatnot? News Today has been a great support for me till now and I am sure for all the years to come. My best wishes to NT and all the friend.