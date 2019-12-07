Editorial: Right or wrong?

The four accused arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian near Hyderabad were killed in an encounter with the police Friday morning. “The four accused were killed in an encounter with the police”, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said. The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on 29 November for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. They were in remanded to seven days judicial custody.

The gang rape and murder triggered a nation-wide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to the perpetrators. The State government had ordered setting up of a fast track court to expedite the trial. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took cognizance of the incident and sent a team to inquire into the encounter killing.

“We watched on TV that they were killed in an encounter. We are very happy. Even people are happy. I thank the Telangana government and police for the encounter. I thank everyone who stood by us,” the woman’s father said. Twitter was taken by storm as news trickled in of the Hyderabad encounter killings, with many people congratulating the Telangana police for delivering quick justice.