Jitendra releases electric scooter

Jitendra New EV Tech recently announced the launch of electric scooter JMT 1000 HS at an on road price of Rs 75,000. According to a press release, Araham Motors G:12-15182/183 Pursaiwalkkam High Road, Kilpauk has been appointed as the flagship distributor for Tamilnadu.

The new JMT 1000 HS, has a pickup speed of 0-40 kms in eight seconds and 200 kilogram weight carrying capacity. The electric bike runs on a lithium–ion battery which can be fully charged in just three hours that gives a driving range of up-to 90 kilometres, the release added.

Present at the inauguration, managing director of Jitendra New EV Tech Pvt Ltd Jitendra Shah said, “The JMT 1000 HS has an on road price of Rs 75,000. This is possible by the five per cent concessional rate of GST. All benefits derived from various other subsidy and incentives announced by union government and Tamilnadu government have also been passed on to consumers.”