Morris Garages unveils ZS EV

Morris Garages Motor India unveiled an end-to-end electric vehicle ecosystem for electric internet SUV –the ZS EV. According to a press release, the ZS EV is MG’s first pure electric internet SUV with a clean, efficient and fast powertrain. The all-new, advanced 44.5 kWh,liquid-cooled NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery from CATL gives the car a travel range of 340 kilometers on a full charge.

It delivers 353 Nm of instant torque and 143 PS power, accomplishing 100 kmph from a standstill in 8.5 seconds. MG Motor India has partnered with various global and local players in the EV field for its multi-step charging ecosystem that is aimed at fulfilling ZS EV customer requirements, added the press release.

“As an enabler and catalyst for India’s EV revolution, MG Motor India is creating a strong, end-to-end electric vehicle ecosystem in association with leading players in the sustainable energy domain. A truly global and best-in-class EV SUV, the ZS EV has already registered significant success in more than 10 international markets,” said president and managing director, MG Motor India, Rajeev Chaba.