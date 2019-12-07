News Today turns 38, leaders greet

Chennai: Birthdays are always special and it is all the more exciting to celebrate a beginning that touched and changed the lives of many. On this day 37 years ago, News Today began its journey, and, since then, has been closely associated with people from various walks of life.

NT has a wide range of readers- from the common public to celebrities to Governors and Chief Ministers. On the joyous occasion of News Today stepping into its 38th year, leaders have conveyed their heartfelt wishes to the publication and Editor T R Jawahar.

O Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister

I am very happy to know that News Today has completed 37 years of service and is entering into its 38th year.

The publication which was inaugurated by former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran was very much liked and read by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The publication echoes the voice of the people. It has been delivering unadulterated news to the public even after facing several threats and hurdles.

Though technology has changed the way how news is shared, News Today has been able to hold its ground and acts as a bridge between the people and the government. I wish the publication all the very best for a bright future.

H Raja, National Secretary, BJP

It is appreciable that News Today has been publishing unbiased, truthful and trustful news for the past 37 years. I wish that the newspaper continue its service for many more years to come.

I pray to God that the publication reaches many more heights under the able leadership of its Editor T R Jawahar.

S Thirunavukkarasar, Congress MP

News Today was ably guided by the principles of its founder T R Ramaswami. He was a noted journalist and an exceptional writer. He had so much affection for me personally. He also moved closely with former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran.

MGR used to read News Today everyday. Many pathbreaking and interesting articles have been published in the newspaper. Many leading journalists who are shining in print and electronic media were trained at News Today. .

Following the path of his father, Editor T R Jawahar has been leading the paper in an efficient manner. I wish that NT celebrates golden jubilee.

G K Vasan, President, Tamil Maanila Congress

News Today has been playing an effective, useful and meaningful role for the past 37 years. Principle and unbiased approach are its hallmarks.

The paper maintains its own standard. It is learnt that the newspaper’s readership has been gradually improving to an appreciable level.

Its growth and development to the present level is because of the solid foundation laid by its learned founder T R Ramaswami who is known as the doyen of Indian journalism.

It is really appropriate that News Today has completed 37 years of its useful service in the field of Print Media and is entering into its 38th year.

I wholeheartedly congratulate the Editor T R Jawahar, the management and entire staff members on this special occasion of stepping into 38th year of its service. I wish the newspaper a very very bright future and prosperous growth in the coming years also.

Kamal Haasan, President, Makkal Needhi Maiam

First and foremost, congratulations to the News Today family led by T R Jawahar for successfully completing 37 years in the field of journalism.

Being a responsible and trustworthy news institution is no mean feat. May this year also continue to bring you success in all your ventures.

Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, The Prince of Arcot

I am one of the oldest subscribers of News Today from its inception. I read the newspaper with great interest every evening. It is a non-political and non-communal daily, which carries authentic national and international news.

I salute the founder T R Ramaswami for his farsightedness in establishing the News Today, which is 37-year-old today.

I congratulate his illustrious son, T R Jawahar for his continuous efforts to keep the newspaper intact to this day in every aspect. I wish all those who are associated with News Today all success.