TN CM hails New Today’s responsible reporting, impartial coverage

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has conveyed his greetings to News Today on its entering 38th year.

In a letter to News Today Editor T R Jawahar, Palaniswami said, ”I am delighted to know that News Today has successfully completed 37 years since its inception and is entering the 38th year of its service to the people”.

”Ever since the inauguration by our great leader Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G.R. on December 7, 1982, News Today has successfully forged ahead all these years, traveling forward through trials and tribulations. In an era where cheap sensationalism and crass commercialism rule the roost, News Today has won the approbation of innumerable readers by its responsible reporting and impartial coverage”.

”I extend my hearty wishes to the Editor, Publisher and the Staff on the happy occasion of News Today entering the 38th year. I hope News Today will continue to serve our society with renewed vigour for many more years to come. I wish News Today an illustrious future”.