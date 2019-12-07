V3 Hyundai’s new service plan

One of the leading dealers of Hyundai in Chennai, V3 Hyundai is celebrating its tenth year of dedicated customer service to all Hyundai customers.

According to a press release, V3 Hyundai is conducting a “Free Car Care Clinic” from 6 to 15 December. The camp was inaugurated at V3 Hyundai’s Perungudi Service Centre by associate director, Coto Ceramic Company, VGK Rao.

Head-service Naseer Usmani said, “We have come up with a number of initiatives to provide excellent services to our customers. In continuation of our service initiatives, we are conducting a special service campaign for Hyundai car owners.”

He added, “During this free car care clinic, customers can avail attractive discounts of up to 30 per cent on labour charges, up to 20 per cent discount on some value added services, up to five per cent discount on spare parts and many more offers. Customers can call our helpline at 72999 49433.”