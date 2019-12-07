‘Want to do bio-pic on Subaskaran’

Amist University in Malaysia honoured Lyca’s Founder and Chairman Allirajah Subaskaran with an honorary doctorate recently. An event was organised in Chennai to congratulate Subaskaran Friday. Speakers at the event recalled the philanthropic activities of Subaskaran.

Addressing the gathering, filmmaker Mani Ratnam said that it was inspiring to listen to the life story of Subaskaran Allirajah. “I can’t reveal details because planning to make a film based on his life story one day,” he said.

Murugadoss who is directing Darbar starring Rajinikanth bankrolled by Lyca, said, “His life story is very inspiring. The way he established a business kingdom in the UK makes us proud. I would like to direct a biopic based on his life story. There are so many interesting incidents in his life.”

Remember Mani Ratnam will soon commence shooting for the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan for the production house. Subaskaran is the founder and chairman of Lycamobile, a telecommunications company. He began producing films with Kaththi (2014). It produced the science fiction thriller 2.0 (2018), which is country’s most expensive film.