Chennai: The city police is trying to trace a caller who gave a fake bomb threat to AGS Cinemas at Villivakkam.

According to the police, last night at 10.30 pm, the city police control room received a call claiming that a bomb would go off at the theatre. On receiving the information, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad combed the theatre premises. However, it turned out to be a hoax information.

The police said the number was switched off after the call and efforts are underway to nab the anonymous caller.