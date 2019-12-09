I am Siva and my devotees are immortal: Nithyananda

Chennai: Self-styled godman Nithyananda has said that he is Lord Paramsiva and that his devotees will all be immortal.

In a recently released video in which he addressed his followers, Nithyananda said, ”People from across the globe are here. The whole world is against me, but you are all here. This shows the loyalty towards me. I show my strength to you by revealing the truth and reality. I would also like to tell you a secret, no one can touch me, I am Lord Paramasivan. No court can punish me for telling the truth. I assure you that you all not have death.”

Nithyananda had allegedly fled India without a passport to save himself from a rape case registered against him in Karnataka. He is wanted in India for multiple cases of rape and abduction.

On 6 December, the Ministry of External Affairs said Nithyananda’s passport was cancelled before its validity was to expire in 2018 and that his application for a new one was also rejected because of the cases pending against him. Recently, Nithyananda announced forming a new nation called Kailasa.