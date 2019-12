Chennai: Four sovereigns of gold and a laptop was stolen from a senior citizen’s house at Choolaimedu.

The police got a complaint from Eswar Sharma (72), a resident of Tamilar Street. He told police that he had gone to Hyderabad on 6 December and his domestic help who came to clean the house found the lock of the house broken.

The domestic help immediately informed the neighbours and the police. Eswar returned on Sunday and lodged a police complaint this morning. Further inquiries are underway.