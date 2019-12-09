Tamilnadu civic polls: Nomination begins

Chennai: Filing of nominations to contest in the civic polls in rural areas in the State, barring the recently carved out nine districts, began today.

Candidates can file their papers till 16 December. Candidates who are willing to contest in the election have been asked to file their nomination forms to the election officials from 10 am to 3 pm.

Elections will be held to fill the 91,975 rural civic bodies post. The polls will be held in two phases on 27 and 30 December.

In the first phase elections will be held for 156 Panchayat Unions and in the second phase polls will be conducted for 158 Panchayat Unions.

As many as 1.30 crore voters will cast their votes in the first phase and 1.28 crore people will exercise their democratic duty in the second phase.

The votes will be counted on 2 January and the results will be announced on the same day. Winners will assume office on 6 January.

Following this indirect elections to president posts will be held on 11 January from 7 am to 5 pm.