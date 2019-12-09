TN civic polls: Why Rajini, Kamal said no

Chennai: With actor Rajinikanth’s Rajini Makkal Mandram clearly stating that they would not support any party in local body polls followed by actor-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan deciding not to contest civic elections, it seems to be a direct contest between the AIADMK and DMK combine.

However, with AMMK being registered as a party with Election Commission and they choosing to jump the fray in civic polls, it almost settles down as three-cornered contest.

In a statement here, Kamal said, ”the local body polls would not be a full-fledged people’s test”. He said the progress to be made by MNM in the polls would be very little. ”The goal of the MNM is to bring about a change and getting it in bits and pieces in instalments will not be an achievement”, he added.

Claiming that it has been confirmed that people’s role in this polls civic would be very less, he said the unannounced truth was that corrupt parties involved in combined business would play a role and it would not be a journey aimed at people’s welfare.

”Our aim is to assume power in the 2021 Assembly elections”, he said and exuded confidence of winning it.

Earlier, Rajini Makkal Mandram in a release said the actor, who had confirmed his political entry, would not support any party in the two-phase local body polls. Remember both Rajini and Kamal said they were ready to join hands together if a need arises.

TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK is all geared up for cvic polls. ”AMMK will contest the local body elections,” party general secretary Dhinakaran told reporters recently.

The party did not contest the Nanguneri and Vikravandi by-polls as it had decided not to contest polls till a permanent symbol was allotted, but now they had managed to register the party with EC and expectations are high that they would get a common symbol.

Senior AMMK leaders say, ”With no Kamal and Rajini, we are the alternative in the fray. It will do us wonders”.