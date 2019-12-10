Atharvaa in an action thriller

Chennai: Atharvaa, who recently made his Telugu debut with Gaddalakonda Ganesh (remake of Jigarthanda), will next be seen in an untitled cop thriller.

The film, produced by Michael Rayappan’s Global Infotainment, will be directed by debutant filmmaker Ravindra Madhava who has previously assisted Boopathy Pandian, Susienthiran, and Koratala Siva. “Atharvaa plays a constable in this film. He’s a normal guy, just like any of us, who finds himself in a tough situation. How he comes out of it is what the film is about,” says Ravindra Madhava.

Cinematographer Sakthi Saravanan, known for films such as Siva Manasula Sakthi and Mankatha, is on board to handle the camera.