Biotique launches natural makeup

Biotique recently announced its foray into colour cosmetics and launched its own line of natural makeup. The brand carries a legacy built on product purity and sustainability. With its roots in organic bases and active botanicals, Biotique has now launched a range of all-natural make up. According to a press release, Biotique natural makeup is made with organic ingredients and is available in three ranges including Diva, Star and Magic. The release added that they are available at Biotique stores, www.biotique.com and Nykaa.