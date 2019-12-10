British Council top man speaks on initiating cross-cultural dialogue among schools

Chennai: In a bid to introduce global elements in Indian schools, British Council has been accrediting educational institutions with International School Award (ISA).

Shree Niketan Patasala, Devi Academy Senior Secondary School and Alpha School, CIT Nagar are a few among the ones that have been given the recognition this year. In connection with this, British Council South India director Janaka Pushpanathan interacts with News Today.

Excerpts from the interview

1. Tell us about the International School Award.

The International School Award (ISA) acknowledges schools that include international awareness and global citizenship education in their curricula by partnering with one or more schools internationally. In the last 16 years since its initiation in India, the ISA has enabled schools in fostering team building, innovation, and project management and open their doors to learning from across the world.

It is an all-encompassing programme that has encouraged active participation from private, government and schools with special needs. In India, schools from every State have registered for ISA and have partnered with schools from across continents. Thus, making global exchange of ideas a reality.

2. How significant is the award?

The purpose of ISA is to celebrate schools for their efforts in internationalising their curriculum to include international consciousness. It helps in motivating the schools to broaden the horizons of their students and teachers and connecting them to schools internationally. Schools who have demonstrated true commitment and have closely aligned on activities promoting global awareness are recognised for their work.

Moreover, through the ward, students are equipped with 21st-century skills and are also nurtured to interact with people from diverse backgrounds and cultures.

3. Which schools got this year’s award? Tell us about the criteria through which institutions are selected.

This year, 105 schools from six States in South India, namely Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala earned the recognition. South India now has a total of 850 ISA-awardees representing a growing movement in schools to internationalise their curriculum and take part in an increasingly globalised world.

To participate in the ISA, schools have to register for the programme and attend an Action Planning Workshop where the British Council trains them in creating a year-long activity plan where they work with their international counterpart.

Throughout the year, the progress of schools is mapped against this activity plan and provided support through online and offline resources provided by the British Council. At the end of the year, schools have to submit a dossier of the activities carried out as per the action plan. British Council’s trained staff assesses the dossiers and schools which have met all the necessary standards are qualified with the International School Award.

The ISA recognises and encourages the intent of a school. Any recognised school offering any curriculum – state, national or international – is eligible to apply for the ISA. The minimum requirements include basic infrastructure, computers with internet facility and at least one teacher with adequate working knowledge of the English language.

4. How would the awards benefit schools?

The award is immensely beneficial in facilitating a cross-cultural dialogue between students of two or more countries and develop an understanding of issues that are of global importance. Not only do the teachers and students benefit from improved learning methodologies, but the programme also benefits the wider community by sensitising the students on a wide range of topics that hold the importance of an international standard. Issues like climate change, water conservation and renewable energy have found greater uptake through activities undertaken as a part of the ISA. In addition to this, by participating in the ISA programme, schools benefit from accessing the British Council’s virtual platform, ‘Schools Online’, for exchange of ideas and sharing of best practices.