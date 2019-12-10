Civic polls: Madras HC quashes plea against indirect polls

Chennai: The Madras High Court today quashed a plea by VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, who wanted to declare as invalid the Tamilnadu government’s decision to hold indirect election to civic chief posts.

When the petition came up for hearing, the court observed that the government’s decision was not unlawful.

Thirumavalavan approached the Madras High Court declare as unconstitutional an ordinance promulgated by the State government on 20 November for changing the mode of election to the posts of Mayors and Municipal Chairpersons from direct to indirect.

In his affidavit, he claimed the government had provided a legally wrong explanation for having changed the mode of election. He said the very first sentence in the explanatory statement appended to the ordinance was wrong, since it claimed elections are held on the basis of political parties.