Isai, Iyal, Nataka Vizha inaugurated at T Nagar

Chennai: Young artistes who come for acting should sustain for longer period to taste success, said veteran theatre artiste Kala Nilayam Chandru.

Speaking at the inauguration of 40th Isai, Iyal, Nataka Vizha and 31st Bharatham festival held at Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha, T Nagar yesterday, he said, ”Several young artistes form their own theatre group which is not good for the long run. Instead, they should take up variety of roles to act and nurture themselves into a full fledged theatre artistes.”

On the occasion, Chandru was awarded the title ”Vani Kala Sudhakara” by the sabha along with Rajkumar Bharathi (vocal), V L Kumar (violin), S Kumar (mridangam) and Krishnakumari Narendran (Bharatanatyam).

Kanchi Seer Vijayendra Saraswathi presented the awards and Canara Bank Managing Director R A Sankara Narayanan presided over the event. Bank of Baroda General Manager R S Ramakrishnan was guest of honour. Cleveland V V Sundaram offered felicitations to the awardees.

Earlier, sabha president Deccan Krishnamurthy welcomed the gathering and Gyana Mudhra, dance group of Archana Mahesh presented thematic Bharatanatyam concert.

The sabha’s Isai, Iyal, Nataka Vizha will go on till 15 January with variety of concerts such as vocal, instrumental and theatre plays.